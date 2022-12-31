Merub Ali reveals when she plans to tie the knot with Asim Azhar

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Merub Ali has been the centre of attention ever since she announced her engagement to accomplished Pakistani singer Asim Azhar.

The couple, which has been the favourite of millions of social media users, has been keeping their admirers on their toes with PDA-filled pictures and appearances on each other's Instagram handles. Although the pair got engaged in March 2022, they haven't announced any further plans yet. However, Ali revealed the reason for the delay.

During a recent interview, the Paristan actress suggested the duo isn't rushing into the marriage. Ali suggested that the Habibi famed singer and she do not see a problem with late marriage or an early one.

With millions of fans speculating that the couple will tie the knot soon, the Wabaal star explained that they have left the decision to the elders of the family rather than taking matters into their own hands.

The lovebirds are flying high in their individual careers, which could serve as the reason for them holding back from an early marriage.

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Wabaal, Paristan and Sinf e Aahan.