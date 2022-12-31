New Year celebrations kick off as world rings in 2023

PERTH – New Zealand, Australia, and some other countries are the first to mark the arrival of 2023 while preparations for lavish celebrations are underway around the globe.
As Pakistan and some other countries are waiting to begin the countdown, and some others already stepping into the next year, sights of the jubilant occasion have already started flooding social sites, showing frenzy among masses who are ready to bid adieu to 2022.
Following Pacific Islands, Auckland followed suit to ring in 2023 as a large number of citizens gathered in the capital for the firework display.
Viral pictures and clips from Sydney show a huge display of fireworks illuminating the sky in variant colours.
🚨#BREAKING: Spectacular fireworks light up the new year ⁰⁰📌#Sydney | #Australia⁰— R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) December 31, 2022
Currently happening in Sydney, Australia they are celebrating the beginning of New Year of 2023 as thousands of people watch dazzling fireworks light up the city night skyline pic.twitter.com/rbtah2ZW00
Japan and Thailand entered 2023 with gigantic fireworks.
もう1つ、おまけ♪— ふじわらたけひろ(ナレーター/司会etc…) (@takehiro0331) December 24, 2022
🎄☃️🎁🎂
↓ せっかくだから タグ付け🤣 ↓#別府 #大分 #花火#firework #japan#colorful #カラフル#べっぷクリスマスファンタジア#クリスマスファンタジア pic.twitter.com/i7OfQw4XUo
In China, masses release balloons as they flock to ring in 2023 despite the Covid outbreak in Wuhan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.