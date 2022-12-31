New Year celebrations kick off as world rings in 2023

PERTH – New Zealand, Australia, and some other countries are the first to mark the arrival of 2023 while preparations for lavish celebrations are underway around the globe.

As Pakistan and some other countries are waiting to begin the countdown, and some others already stepping into the next year, sights of the jubilant occasion have already started flooding social sites, showing frenzy among masses who are ready to bid adieu to 2022.

Following Pacific Islands, Auckland followed suit to ring in 2023 as a large number of citizens gathered in the capital for the firework display.

Viral pictures and clips from Sydney show a huge display of fireworks illuminating the sky in variant colours.

🚨#BREAKING: Spectacular fireworks light up the new year ⁰⁰📌#Sydney | #Australia⁰

Currently happening in Sydney, Australia they are celebrating the beginning of New Year of 2023 as thousands of people watch dazzling fireworks light up the city night skyline pic.twitter.com/rbtah2ZW00 — R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) December 31, 2022

Japan and Thailand entered 2023 with gigantic fireworks.

In China, masses release balloons as they flock to ring in 2023 despite the Covid outbreak in Wuhan.