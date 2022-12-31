Search

Pakistani TV channels to air news bulletins, programs with sign language under new act

Web Desk 12:12 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Pakistani TV channels to air news bulletins, programs with sign language under new act
Source: A collage of File Photo and Instagram/hassanahmad_deaf

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act, 2022 which directed all broadcasters to air a news bulletin with sign language interpretation.

With the act to enhance the accessibility of news bulletins for the hearing impaired, the President said government shall not allow to broadcast of any news bulletin on private or stare run broadcasters without sign language interpreters.

A statement issued by President's Office said Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the Deaf People’s Access to Media Act 2022, and after six months of the implementation of the Act, no news bulletin will be allowed on any public or private electronic media, private TV channel, cable TV or any other media without a Pakistan Sign Language interpreter.

It further warned that after one year, any drama, film, or any kind of picture program without sign language interpreter on any public or private electronic media, private TV channel, cable TV or any other media will not be allowed.

Earlier this year, the Senate standing committee on information and broadcasting approved the bill to enhance the accessibility of news bulletins for people with hearing issues.

'DeafTawk' – First Pakistani deaf software engineer develops app to end communication barriers

Reports in the media suggest quoting WHO report claimed that about 5 percent population of all countries has some form of hearing impairment and with a population of above 200 million, Pakistan will have at least 10 million with deaf or hard of hearing.

'DeafTawk' – First Pakistani deaf software engineer develops app to end communication barriers

