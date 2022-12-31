Search

Immigration

Petra reopens to tourists after flash floods

Web Desk 09:43 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Petra reopens to tourists after flash floods

LAHORE - The routes at the ancient site of Petra have been reopened days after flash floods battered the site and terrified the visitors.

Located in Southern Jordan, the Unesco world heritage site is frequented by thousands of travelers which were shocked after a video posted on social media depicted water cascading down cliffs, turning into a river of mud in the walkways of the popular tourist destination.

A spokesman for the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority confirmed that the site was in the best condition and tourists have been entering the site as usual since Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, authority officials expressed that they were periodically maintaining the early-alarm system. New aerial observation stations are set to be installed at appropriate locations in the Petra region to thwart any devastation in future.

Raed Al-Khattab, the director of the Jordanian Meteorology department stressed that the topography of Petra 'helps floods [to develop] and the amount of rainfall that fell on the area—80 millimetres in some parts— is considered large'.

It is still not sure whether the flash floods caused lasting damage to the site which might be confirmed after a detailed examination. 

Petra dates to around 3,000 BC and has braved both human and natural disasters; however, in 2018, over 20 people were killed in floods in the area.

According to Unesco, the monuments at Petra, are “vulnerable to flash flooding along [the town of] Wadi Musa through the winding gorge (Siq) if the Nabataean diversion system [comprising an ancient dam] is not continually monitored, repaired and maintained… there is a long-term need for a framework for sustainable development and management practices aimed at protecting the property from damage resulting from the pressure of visitors, while enhancing revenues from tourism that will contribute to the economic and social viability of the region.”

Immigration

Stuck in career Planning? These are the top sought after jobs in UAE for 2023

09:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Mahira Khan says actors being scapegoated in India-Pakistan rivalry

09:59 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2022

08:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: