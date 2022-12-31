Petra reopens to tourists after flash floods

LAHORE - The routes at the ancient site of Petra have been reopened days after flash floods battered the site and terrified the visitors.

Located in Southern Jordan, the Unesco world heritage site is frequented by thousands of travelers which were shocked after a video posted on social media depicted water cascading down cliffs, turning into a river of mud in the walkways of the popular tourist destination.

Video of flash floods in iconic #Petra in Jordan today, a world heritage site. Tourists have been evacuated, and a number of casualties reported in area: pic.twitter.com/kJIzQ6Paqn — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 26, 2022

A spokesman for the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority confirmed that the site was in the best condition and tourists have been entering the site as usual since Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, authority officials expressed that they were periodically maintaining the early-alarm system. New aerial observation stations are set to be installed at appropriate locations in the Petra region to thwart any devastation in future.

Raed Al-Khattab, the director of the Jordanian Meteorology department stressed that the topography of Petra 'helps floods [to develop] and the amount of rainfall that fell on the area—80 millimetres in some parts— is considered large'.

It is still not sure whether the flash floods caused lasting damage to the site which might be confirmed after a detailed examination.

Petra dates to around 3,000 BC and has braved both human and natural disasters; however, in 2018, over 20 people were killed in floods in the area.

According to Unesco, the monuments at Petra, are “vulnerable to flash flooding along [the town of] Wadi Musa through the winding gorge (Siq) if the Nabataean diversion system [comprising an ancient dam] is not continually monitored, repaired and maintained… there is a long-term need for a framework for sustainable development and management practices aimed at protecting the property from damage resulting from the pressure of visitors, while enhancing revenues from tourism that will contribute to the economic and social viability of the region.”