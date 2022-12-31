Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Saturday that petroleum prices will remain unchanged for first fortnight of January 2023.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended an increase in the petroleum prices for the next 15 days.

In a video statement, the finance minister said the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel will remain unchanged as Rs214.80 and Rs227.80 per litre, respectively.

The government also decided to retain the prices of kerosene oil and light-speed diesel oil at Rs171.83 and Rs169, respectively.

Pakistani are facing several oil price shocks since the ruling alliance government came into power to fulfil its commitment to the international lender.