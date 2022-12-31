PIA in action as crew members found involved in smoking during flights

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to impose heavy fine on crew members involved in smoking during flight, an action that could cause disaster.

The decision was taken after it emerged during an inspection that crew members smoke cigarettes on flights. The national carrier said a fine of Rs100,000 would be imposed on the violation.

The PIA authorities have also issued a circular to the crew involved in the violation of no-smoking on board policy.

The circular said officials who will not report about the smoking of other staff member will also face the fine.