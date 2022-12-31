PIA pins hopes on international inspection for resuming Europe operations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) might be resuming its European operations in case an inspection okays the national flag carrier.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are ready for an online audit of the national carrier which could help lift a ban to fly on European routes.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended the authorisation for the PIA to operate in European Union member countries in 2020; the ban was announced after multiple crash incidents and a statement by the then minister about fake licenses acquired by the national flag carrier's pilots.

Sources close to the developments have now disclosed that a team from International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) was due to visit Pakistan in March; however, it is linked with the successful completion of an online audit as well as inspection of aviation regulator of Pakistan, CAA as well.

A PIA Spokesperson has also expressed the hope that after the successful audit, it will be able to resume European operations; the official highlighted that restrictions on PIA routes towards Europe are expected to end in 2023.

At present, PIA’s vast network spans across the globe, flying to 25 countries across Asia, Europe and North America, and to 24 cities within Pakistan.