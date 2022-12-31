Pillion riding banned, Section 144 imposed in Karachi for two days

KARACHI – In another step to ensure security and prevent any untoward situations on New Year’s Eve, the Sindh government announced a ban on pillion riding and impose Section 144 in the provincial capital for two days.

In a notification, Commissioner announced the ban, saying the decision was taken on the recommendation of Karachi law enforcers.

A large number of citizens, mostly youth, flocked around Seaview on two-wheelers and cars, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the residents.

Meanwhile, public displays of weapons, aerial firing, crackers, and pillion riding will not be allowed as the world rings in 2023 tonight.

Officials also beefed up security arrangements amid a recent wave of terrorism. In a similar decision later, the capital administration imposed Section 144 in Islamabad city on Dec 31.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has issued a notification in this regard, stating that action will be taken under Section 144 over violating the pillion-riding ban.