PTI former lawmaker Jaffar Khan Leghari passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Former minister and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari passed away on Saturday in Lahore.

Reports in local media said the 81-year-old breathed his last in a private hospital after battling chronic liver illness. His funeral prayers will be offered in Gulberg, Lahore.

Local politicians and social media users have expressed grief over the death of the seasoned politician.

Leghari was a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to May 2018. He was first elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of the National Alliance from Rajanpur in 2002.

He was then re-elected to the National Assembly as a PML-Q candidate in 2008, and in 2013. In 2018, he quits Pakistan Muslim League (N) and joined Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.