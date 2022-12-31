Rahat Fateh Ali Khan entertains Neetu Kapoor with his melodious voice in Dubai

DUBAI – Legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan mesmerised the audience with her magical voice at an event in Dubai.

The event was also attended by Bollywood celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, the wife of late Indian actor Rishi Kapoor.

During the event, Neetu asked Khan to sing his song Teri Yaad Saath Hai from her late husband’s movie Namaste London in his memory.

The Zaroori Tha singer humbly accepted her request and shared her attachment with the Kapoor family. He then sang Teri Yaad Saath Hai for Neetu Kapoor, leaving the audience gushing over his voice.