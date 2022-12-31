Sajal Aly is a true foodie who loves devouring delicious food

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly's impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks put her on the radar as one of the most sought-out actresses in Pakistan.

While the Sinf e Aahan star is undoubtedly a charismatic diva, it seems the 28-year-old star is also a hard-core foodie but a fitness enthusiast who loves food.

Sharing a video of Sajal, popular makeup artist Babar Zaheer shared a fun video where she shared the happiness and aftermath of Sajal having delicious meal.

"@sajalaly food journey on set non stop food for 18 hours she is totally in love with food," captioned the makeup maestro.

Responding to the video, the Yakeen Ka Safar actor commented, 'Baberrrrrrrrrr!!!!! Uffffff ufff uffff

Yeah video daikh kar bhook lag gaye ????'.

On the work front, the first teaser of the highly-awaited drama serial, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ starring popular actors Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan is finally out now. Needless to say, the teaser promises a promising family drama.