Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines for travellers carrying Zamzam water

ISLAMABAD – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has banned carrying Zamzam water bottles by international passengers.

Reports in local media said authorities at Jeddah International Airport issued a new circular to all private carriers including Pakistan International Airlines.

With the new orders, passengers traveling for Umrah or Hajj will be allowed to carry only one five-liter bottle of Zamzam water while the other passengers traveling on visit or business visas, tourists, or other purposes will not be allowed to take the blessed holy water to home countries.

An official notification issued by Saudi General Aviation Authority stated the new guidelines, restricting non-pilgrims from carrying water coming from the well which is approximately 4000 years old as per the Hijri calendar.

Meanwhile, pilgrims will be provided ZamZam water bottles of holy water under the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project.

With new orders in place, passengers must undergo complete screening, the circular reads.

Authorities also warned of action against airlines in case of violation of the recent orders.