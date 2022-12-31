Saudi Arabia doubles Re-entry visa and residency renewal fee

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has doubled the fees for renewing exit and re-entry visas in cases where the residents are outside the Kingdom.

The new policy has been implemented with the promulgation of a new amendment which stipulates that the exit and return visa fee is SR200 for a single trip for a maximum duration of two months, and SR100 for each additional month if the resident is inside the Kingdom; however, if the resident is outside the Kingdom, the fee for the additional month will be doubled.

As far as multiple-entry trips are concerned, the fee is SR500 for 3 months, and SR200 for each additional month if the resident is inside the Kingdom; however, in the event of the applicant being outside the Kingdom, the fee for the additional month will be doubled.

Besides revision of fee, the Cabinet also approved an amendment to the residency law covering the renewal of residency permits for companions of foreign workers and domestic workers. As per the amendment, the fee for residency renewal when outside the Kingdom will be doubled against what is collected within the Kingdom through the electronic portal of the Ministry of Interior.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the residency and travel documents systems as well that allow citizens to have passport within 24 hours.

According to the amendments published on the official gazette on Friday, the Council of Ministers agreed to add a paragraph to Article 12 of the travel documents law that allows the issuance or renewal of a passport within 24 hours for a fee of SR500.

The amendment stipulates that the Ministry of Interior will finalize the mechanism to implement the decision.