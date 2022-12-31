Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot next year

Bollywood's lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to take the next step in their relationship. The Shershaah co-stars will reportedly get married on February 6, 2023, in Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, Rajasthan.

Malhotra and Advani's pre-wedding festivities will likely take place on February 4 and 5 where guests and family members celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies.

It has been reported that the wedding will have high security suggesting that security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to Jaisalmer Palace hotel prior to the wedding.

For starters, the Kabir Singh famed actress and the Student of the Year star were recently seen working together in Shershaah, and are said to have started dating in 2020.

On the work front, Malhotra will next be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Yodha with Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen next in Satya Prem Ki Katha, RC15, and Satyaprem ki Katha.