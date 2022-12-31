‘Turgutreis-VII’: Pakistan, Turkish warships conduct naval drills in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Pakistan and the Turkish Navies took part in a bilateral exercise in the North Arabian Sea to enhance professional skills and enhance interoperability, a Pakistan Navy spokesman said.

Turkish Navy Ship TCG BURGAZADA has visited Karachi port and engaged in a bilateral naval Exercise dubbed as TURGUTREIS–VII. Two countries took part in a bilateral exercise comprising operations including defense against asymmetric attacks, visit board search and seizure, air defence exercises and joint coordinated patrol, the statement said.

🇹🇷 🇵🇰 Pakistan and Turkish Navy’s conduct bilateral exercises near port of Karachi. pic.twitter.com/uT7F3scZlC — 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) December 30, 2022

Forces also conducted joint patrolling in the Arabian Sea to further increase skills. The Commanding Officer of the Turkish Ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and both sides exchange views on mutual interest and bilateral ties.

Both sides also visited the mausoleum of Pakistani founder Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

1️⃣ TCG BURGAZADA korvetimiz, Karaçi/Pakistan’a liman ziyareti gerçekleştirdi. Faaliyet kapsamında gemi personelimiz tarafından Pakistan’ın ilk devlet başkanı Muhammed Ali Cinnah’ın mozolesine çelenk sunma töreni icra edildi. pic.twitter.com/inL42Qjoux — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) December 26, 2022

A naval spokesperson said the visit of a Turkish Navy Ship to the South Asian country is a manifestation of strong ties between the two countries and the drills are a testimony of Pakistan Navy’s resolve towards regional peace and maintenance of order at sea.