‘Turgutreis-VII’: Pakistan, Turkish warships conduct naval drills in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Pakistan and the Turkish Navies took part in a bilateral exercise in the North Arabian Sea to enhance professional skills and enhance interoperability, a Pakistan Navy spokesman said.
Turkish Navy Ship TCG BURGAZADA has visited Karachi port and engaged in a bilateral naval Exercise dubbed as TURGUTREIS–VII. Two countries took part in a bilateral exercise comprising operations including defense against asymmetric attacks, visit board search and seizure, air defence exercises and joint coordinated patrol, the statement said.
🇹🇷 🇵🇰 Pakistan and Turkish Navy’s conduct bilateral exercises near port of Karachi. pic.twitter.com/uT7F3scZlC— 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) December 30, 2022
Forces also conducted joint patrolling in the Arabian Sea to further increase skills. The Commanding Officer of the Turkish Ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and both sides exchange views on mutual interest and bilateral ties.
Both sides also visited the mausoleum of Pakistani founder Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.
1️⃣ TCG BURGAZADA korvetimiz, Karaçi/Pakistan’a liman ziyareti gerçekleştirdi. Faaliyet kapsamında gemi personelimiz tarafından Pakistan’ın ilk devlet başkanı Muhammed Ali Cinnah’ın mozolesine çelenk sunma töreni icra edildi. pic.twitter.com/inL42Qjoux— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) December 26, 2022
A naval spokesperson said the visit of a Turkish Navy Ship to the South Asian country is a manifestation of strong ties between the two countries and the drills are a testimony of Pakistan Navy’s resolve towards regional peace and maintenance of order at sea.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
