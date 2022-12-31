Search

Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after Rishabh Pant's accident

Web Desk 03:14 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after Rishabh Pant's accident
Source: Urvashi Rautela\'s / Rishabh Pant (Instagram)

Indian supermodel Urvashi Rautela has made her way to the headlines after she shared a cryptic message with a new picture on Instagram.

Her update comes after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident. The wicket-keeper of the Indian cricket team was hospitalised a day earlier after being involved in a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Rautela who has often been associated with the cricketer turned to her social media and shared a new picture. She posted a top shot click of herself dressed in white and wrote, “Praying,” in the caption with a dove and a white heart emoji.

Apart from receiving love from her millions of fans, the Insta post drew attention from social users who believed that the message coincided with Pant’s car crash, given the controversial history of both celebs.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the sportsperson’s car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg. “Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” DG of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar was quoted by a news agency.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with explanation about Naseem Shah video

Lifestyle

Anoushay Abbasi shares her 2022 moments in year-end video

05:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares rare moments of 2022 in pictures

11:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Zara Noor Abbas performs Umrah, shares heartwarming pictures

08:05 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Humayun Saeed shares sweet memories on The Mirza Malik Show

08:50 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Mansha Pasha shares a cute video of Ali Gul Pir with his wife

05:52 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Ali Zafar shares his stance on joining politics

04:17 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Alizeh Shah jumps onto Lensa photo creation bandwagon

05:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2022

08:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: