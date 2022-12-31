Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after Rishabh Pant's accident

Indian supermodel Urvashi Rautela has made her way to the headlines after she shared a cryptic message with a new picture on Instagram.

Her update comes after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident. The wicket-keeper of the Indian cricket team was hospitalised a day earlier after being involved in a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Rautela who has often been associated with the cricketer turned to her social media and shared a new picture. She posted a top shot click of herself dressed in white and wrote, “Praying,” in the caption with a dove and a white heart emoji.

Apart from receiving love from her millions of fans, the Insta post drew attention from social users who believed that the message coincided with Pant’s car crash, given the controversial history of both celebs.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the sportsperson’s car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg. “Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” DG of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar was quoted by a news agency.