Search

Technology

vivo to launch V25 Series in Pakistan on January 3

The new smartphone V25 V25e combines innovations & aesthetics with a leading Color Changing Glass and a superb design

Web Desk 07:41 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
vivo to launch V25 Series in Pakistan on January 3

LAHORE - vivo has announced to launch of the much-awaited V25 Series on January 3, 2023, in Pakistan. a press release said on Saturday.

The latest V25 series smartphones — vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e brings to the table elegant and dynamic aesthetics, powerful performance and an upgraded all-around experience, it said. 

 Both the V25 5G and V25e will feature the highly innovative Color Changing Glass technology which enables the smartphone to change colour when exposed to direct sunlight.

Furthermore, the Fluorite AG Glass that is used in both smartphones is a technology that enhances the overall look and aesthetics of the device by using molecular techniques to create numerous evenly distributed micro crystals on the surface that glitter like stars. 

The V25 Series focuses on providing its users with lightweight and stylish smartphones owing to the elegant two-step design combined with a flat frame, lending the smartphone an elegant yet futuristic appearance, captivating the attention of people around the users.

The V25 Series, as a successor to the V series, will be offering outstanding camera capabilities — allowing users to create clear and stable masterpieces. V25 5G with a 64MP OIS Ultra Sensing Rear Camera, can minimize blurred images caused by shaking and can compensate for low brightness. For the front camera, on the other hand, the V25 5G will be featuring a 50 MP AF HD Portrait front camera — offering the best-in-class selfie experience. 

The V25e, on the other hand, will feature a 32MP FF Front Camera — offering its users the best-in-class imaging technology to redefine the photography standards.

Talking about the performance of the V25 Series, both smartphones will feature powerful processors and a powerful combination of 44W FlashCharge + 4500mAh battery that will offer long running hours to its users. 

The magnificent vivo V25 Series is ready to launch in Pakistan on January 3, 2023. The devices are sure to leave consumers awestruck with their innovative designs, picture-perfect cameras and powerful performance.

Price and sale info

vivo has yet to reveal the price tags of the phones. However, we can expect the vivo V25 to cost over Rs.100,000 because import taxes have fluctuated regularly over the last six months. So, the vivo V25e will be priced at around Rs. 80,000, but there is no official confirmation as of now.

Technology

Babar Azam spotted holding rumoured new Gold vivo V25e smartphone 

11:42 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Future Fest 2023: Pakistan’s biggest tech conference begins next month with historic Saudi participation

06:51 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

10:42 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Beware of these apps providing cheap and quick loans in Pakistan!

12:21 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Pakistan rolls out multi-finger biometric verification system to stop issuance of fake SIM cards

11:31 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

vivo Y22 provides one-stop solution to all your smartphone needs

12:32 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia doubles Re-entry visa and residency renewal fee

08:10 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2022

08:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: