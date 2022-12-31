Watch – Shagufta Ejaz amuses fans with new video

Shagufta Ejaz, one of the finest and most versatile actors of the Pakistani film and TV industry who has been part of the showbiz industry for decades, has stunned the internet with her transformation.

The Mere Qatil Mere Dildar star has left her massive fan following rolling with laughter with a new BTS video from the sets of her upcoming drama.

While fans love her for her impeccable performance, the Chaudhary and Sons actor is also praised for her quick wit, and humour. In her latest video, the Mushkil actor was spotted hilariously taking a jibe at the col weather.

On the work front, Shagufta Ejaz has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour.