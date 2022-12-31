Wedding menu of Shahid Afridi’s daughter had these Pakistani dishes

KARACHI – The wedding of former Pakistan’s current interim chief selector Shahid Afridi’s daughter has been the talk of the town for days.

Other than the guest list, and the Haq Mehar, the wedding menu is also something making social media users curious.

A local catering company, taking responsibility for serving their guests food and drinks at Afridi’s eldest daughter’s wedding, shared a menu picture on Instagram.

Netizens are amazed by the menu served to the guests at this wonderful wedding which includes Fried Pomfret, Peshawari Chapli Kabab, Mutton chops, Mutton Kunna, Peshwari Karahi, Palak Paneer, and Mutton Biryani.

Jalebi, ice cream, Malpura Malai, and Fig Halwa were also served to satisfy the sweet tooth of guests.

Picture courtesy: gathering.pk

As soon as the photos, and clips of the event surfaced, they captured the attention of users and Afridi’s fans.

Earlier, a video surfaced showing details of Aqsa’s nikah with Naseer Khan were being read out by the marriage solemniser. The video also showed Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi standing behind the groom.