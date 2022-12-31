What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from January 1?

ISLAMABAD – Prices of all petroleum products are likely to remain the same as Sharif-led government passed on the downward trend earlier this month by slashing prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre.
With the recent relief in POL prices, there will be no New Year gift in terms of petrol prices as the ex-depot prices of petrol and high-speed diesel likely to remain the same for the next fortnight.
As the price of petrol is likely to remain stable for the first half of January, it is expected that the price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil may increase by over Rs5 per litre.
Reports in local media suggest that Pakistani state-owned petroleum corporations’ imports face rupee-dollar exchange loss, and officials allow the recovery of exchange loss in petroleum product prices.
Pakistani are facing several oil price shocks since the ruling alliance government came into power to fulfil its commitment to the international lender.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.