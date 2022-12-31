What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from January 1?

ISLAMABAD – Prices of all petroleum products are likely to remain the same as Sharif-led government passed on the downward trend earlier this month by slashing prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre.

With the recent relief in POL prices, there will be no New Year gift in terms of petrol prices as the ex-depot prices of petrol and high-speed diesel likely to remain the same for the next fortnight.

As the price of petrol is likely to remain stable for the first half of January, it is expected that the price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil may increase by over Rs5 per litre.

Reports in local media suggest that Pakistani state-owned petroleum corporations’ imports face rupee-dollar exchange loss, and officials allow the recovery of exchange loss in petroleum product prices.

Pakistani are facing several oil price shocks since the ruling alliance government came into power to fulfil its commitment to the international lender.