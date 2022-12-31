Year Ender 2022: Famous personalities who passed away this year

The world lost many prominent stars and legends this year, and the loss is not irreparable.

The list includes notable politicians, showbiz stars, and sports legends who breathed their last in 2022 leaving a void.

Here’s a list of Pakistani celebrities we lost in 2022.

Arshad Sharif

Pakistani famous TV show host and investigative journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in October this year. One of the top investigative journalists of Pakistan, Arshad Sharif was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

He moved to the African nation after finding it hostile in Pakistan after the ouster of Imran Khan from the government, was reportedly shot dead there.

His talk show was one of the most-watched programs in South Asian nation and people loved the way the fomer TV pundit came up with stories.

Aamir Liaquat

Pakistan's famous and controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 50 after being found unconscious at home on June 9 this year.

He was rushed to a private hospital after he was found unresponsive at his house, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The self-proclaimed religious scholar rose to fame after hosting Aalim Online show. Later, he started hosting Ramadan transmissions as he used to get skyrocketing ratings for local broadcasters.

Rehman Malik

Former interior minister and stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party Rehman Malik passed away at the age of 70 in February 2022.

The seasoned politician was put on a ventilator, and succumbed to post Covid-19 complications.

Bilquis Edhi

Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of late Pakistani humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, passed away in April this year. She breathed her last at a private hospital where she was under treatment for the past three days after her blood pressure suddenly dropped.

Bilquis Edhi, a professional nurse, was heading the Bilquis Edhi Foundation after the demise of her husband in 2016. Edhi supported her husband Abdul Sattar Edhi to make Edhi Foundation the biggest welfare organisation in Pakistan.

Nayyara Noor

Pakistan’s melody queen Nayyara Noor passed away in August this year. She was one of the top playback singers in the country. With no formal musical background, Noor also did not receive any formal training in music, however, she proved her God-gifted singing talents all over the subcontinent.

Also known as ‘Nightingale of Pakistan’, Nayyara Noor started singing on Radio Pakistan in 1968, and later moved to television with her melodious voice.

With hundreds of evergreen songs to her credit through her decades-long career span, the Pakistani star bagged multiple awards including Nigar Award and Pride of Performance, in addition to three gold medals.

Ismail Tara

Legendary actor Ismail Tara passed away in Karachi in November 2022. The legendary TV star rose to fame with his iconic role in Pakistani drama Fifty Fifty.

Tara later worked in many stage plays, television dramas and 14 Lollywood films. He is five times Nigar Awards winner for best comedian in Haathi Mere Saathi, Aakhri Mujra, Munda Bigra Jaye, Chief Sahib and Deewarein.

Tariq Teddy

Pakistan's comedy king Tariq Teddy has passed away in November, leaving behind a legacy not many could potentially carry on for its class and wit. The comedian, who was 46 at the time of his demise, was admitted to Farooq Hospital in Lahore for a chronic liver problem and was in need of a transplant.

Born in Faisalabad in 1976, Teddy's career commenced with performing arts by 1990. From Mama Pakistani to Abhi To Main Jawan Hun, and the 2004 film Salakhain, the stage actor built himself another league with his razor-sharp wit and playful comebacks.

The maestro of clever characters' portrayal both in stage plays and Punjabi films, Teddy's dramas include Ji Karda, Do Rangeeley, Betho Betho Leyao Dala, Asli Tay Naqli, Jhoot Bolda, Mirch Masala, Ghoonghat Utha Loon and Eid Da Chan.

Notable Deaths of 2022 around the globe

Queen Elizabeth II

One of the prominent deaths of 2022 includes Britain's longest-reigning sovereign Queen Elizabeth who died aged 96, on September 08. Queen breathed her last peacefully at Balmoral.

The United Kingdom, Pakistani, and many countries announced national mourning amid tributes. Queens’ time on the chair covered historical moments including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, and the 9/11 attacks.

Lata Mangeshkar

India's most beloved singer Lata Mangeshkar died in wake of Covid complications at the age of 92 In February 2022. The ‘Nightingale of India’, died of multi-organ failure after more than month-long hospitalization.

She was conferred India’s highest civilian honor. France also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

During her career, Lata bagged several accolades. She worked with music greats from various generations as she delivered evergreen numbers that remain relevant to this day.

Sidhu Moosewala

The world also witnessed the brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala, India's biggest Punjabi pop stars. Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Mansa district of Indian Punjab in May this year.

Several bullets hit the 27-year-old singer, who was in his vehicle with his two friends at village Jawahar Ke. He was rushed to the local medical facility in critical condition where doctors pronounced him dead. Two of his friends, who sustained injuries, were referred to a higher institute for medical treatment.

Moosewala was well known for his contributions to the Punjabi music industry and had a huge fan following across the globe.

Bappi Lahiri

King of Bollywood disco and noted composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in February.

Bappi, who was known for wearing flashy jewelry and groovy tunes, was hospitalized for around a month and succumbed to a chronic disorder.

One of the most striking and distinctive facts about Lahiri was his ornamental bling as he always wear gleaming gold chains and bracelets. His flashy velvet jackets and sequinned robes were also a trademark style. He earlier revealed that his love for gold was due to his fondness for American rockstar Elvis Presley.

The former Oscars and Golden Globes nominee was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1986 for having recorded more than 180 songs for 33 films in one year.