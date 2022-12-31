Zayn Malik to drop fourth album soon

Acclaimed English singer Zayn Malik is rumoured to be releasing new music sooner than his fans speculated.

Zayn's followers had been feeling like an eternity passed since his last and third album Nobody Is Listening was released in 2021, but thankfully the former One Direction star has announced a treat for his fans.

Although the Pillowtalk famed singer is ready to unveil his new project, there aren't many details available.

Zayn's eagle-eyed fans had been going gaga over his Spotify bio that read, “Zayn is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album”, confirming that the father-of-one is releasing his fourth album.

Having previously worked with A-list Hollywood celebrities including Taylor Swift, Sia, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kehlani and others, netizens are anticipated to see who has collaborated with the Don't Wanna Live Forever singer this time.

On the work front, Malik dropped his debut solo album Mind Of Mine in 2016, followed by Icarus Falls in 2018 and then Nobody Is Listening in January 2021.