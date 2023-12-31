Australian coach seconds third umpire's decision on Rizwan's controversial dismissal

In the Melbourne Test, Australian coach Andrew McDonald backed the third umpire's call to give Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan out caught behind, citing sufficient evidence to back up the judgement.

McDonald expressed amazement at the accusations levelled at him by Mohammad Hafeez, the director of the Pakistan squad, who questioned the accuracy of technology and said that the umpiring was inconsistent.

Speaking to the media, McDonald stated that both he and the Australian players were certain that Rizwan had edged the ball to the keeper and that Richard Illingworth, the third umpire, had confirmed the decision in the proper manner.

Although McDonald conceded that technology is not flawless and might present difficulties occasionally, he maintained that it is the most effective means of guaranteeing impartial and precise outcomes.

One of the game's turning moments came when Rizwan was dismissed. Batting solidly at 35, he and Babar Azam had contributed 79 runs for the sixth wicket.