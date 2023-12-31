Cold, chilly weather predicted for Karachi

KARACHI – The Met Office on Sunday projected chilly and dry conditions in Karachi.

The city’s minimum temperature was logged at 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is anticipated to range between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

This morning, the city recorded a humidity level of 63 percent, accompanied by northeast winds blowing at a speed of eight kilometers per hour.

However, the shift in wind direction towards the northeast during winter often brings unhealthy air to Karachi. The level of particulate matter in the city measured at 203 on the air quality index, marking Karachi as the 5th most polluted city in the world today.

Earlier assessments by health experts categorized Karachi’s air quality as “very unhealthy” and advised citizens to limit outdoor activities, particularly during peak pollution hours.

It’s noteworthy that an AQI ranging between 151 to 200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI between 201 to 300 is more harmful, and anything over 300 is extremely hazardous.

Experts explain that during winter, the air becomes denser, causing harmful particles to descend and pollute the atmosphere. This leads to a layer of pollutants, including carbon and smoke, blanketing the area.

The impact of emissions from factories, as well as the burning of coal, garbage, oil, or tires, contributes to the winter air pollution that persists throughout the season.