Dense fog disrupts road, air traffic

LAHORE – Dense fog again engulfed the different cities of Punjab, including Lahore on night between Saturday and Sunday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road and air traffic.

The flight operation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and Karachi Airport was also affected due to severe weather condition and several incoming flights were diverted to other airports while outgoing flights were either delayed or cancelled.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the different sections of motorways have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.