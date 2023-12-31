E-passports issuance to become mandatory in Pakistan, confirms top official

ISLAMABAD - In a major technological breakthrough beneficial for flyers, it has been announced that the issuance of e-passports will become mandatory from 2027.
Director-General Passports Pakistan Mustafa Jamal Qazi confirmed the development and said all necessary arrangements were being finalised in this regard.
The official highlighted that the department issued as many as 6.5 million passports in 2023 to Pakistanis who intended to travel abroad.
During his visit to the Karachi Passport Office, the official said a process was underway to switch from the current system of machine-readable passports to e-passports, adding that a new system would be installed in this regard in the next six to seven months.
The official also confirmed that the challenge of delay in the issuance of Pakistani passports had been resolved as the government had procured a sufficient quantity of the lamination paper required for the printing of travel document.
An e-passport, also known as a biometric passport or electronic passport, is a modern version of a traditional passport that incorporates an embedded electronic chip. This chip stores essential personal information, such as the holder's biometric data (usually facial recognition) and crucial identification details, including the individual's name, date of birth, passport number, and other pertinent information.
The primary benefits of e-passports lie in their enhanced security features and convenience. The inclusion of biometric data within the passport enhances identity verification, making it more challenging to counterfeit or tamper with compared to traditional passports. These additional security measures help to safeguard against identity theft and fraudulent activities.
Furthermore, e-passports often facilitate faster and more efficient border crossings. The electronic data stored in the chip can be quickly scanned and authenticated by border control systems, expediting the immigration process and reducing queues at checkpoints. This streamlined verification process not only benefits travelers by saving time but also enhances overall border security.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
