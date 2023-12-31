Search

E-passports issuance to become mandatory in Pakistan, confirms top official

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD - In a major technological breakthrough beneficial for flyers, it has been announced that the issuance of e-passports will become mandatory from 2027.

Director-General Passports Pakistan Mustafa Jamal Qazi confirmed the development and said all necessary arrangements were being finalised in this regard.

The official highlighted that the department issued as many as 6.5 million passports in 2023 to Pakistanis who intended to travel abroad.

During his visit to the Karachi Passport Office, the official said a process was underway to switch from the current system of machine-readable passports to e-passports, adding that a new system would be installed in this regard in the next six to seven months.

The official also confirmed that the challenge of delay in the issuance of Pakistani passports had been resolved as the government had procured a sufficient quantity of the lamination paper required for the printing of travel document.

An e-passport, also known as a biometric passport or electronic passport, is a modern version of a traditional passport that incorporates an embedded electronic chip. This chip stores essential personal information, such as the holder's biometric data (usually facial recognition) and crucial identification details, including the individual's name, date of birth, passport number, and other pertinent information.

The primary benefits of e-passports lie in their enhanced security features and convenience. The inclusion of biometric data within the passport enhances identity verification, making it more challenging to counterfeit or tamper with compared to traditional passports. These additional security measures help to safeguard against identity theft and fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, e-passports often facilitate faster and more efficient border crossings. The electronic data stored in the chip can be quickly scanned and authenticated by border control systems, expediting the immigration process and reducing queues at checkpoints. This streamlined verification process not only benefits travelers by saving time but also enhances overall border security.

