Honda CD 70 installment plans with zero markup January 2024

Honda CD 70 2024 is the best-selling motorbike in the nation, and Honda Atlas leads the local motorcycle market due to its reasonable price, dependability, and ease of maintenance.
If you're seeking to purchase a Honda CD 70 2024, several commercial banks are providing a simple, interest-free payment plan with 0% markup for a maximum of six months.
As an entry-level motorcycle with exceptional fuel efficiency and sufficient performance for a utility vehicle, the Honda CD 70 2024 continues to be one of the best-selling motorbikes in the local market.
Due to its easy maintenance and fuel efficiency, the motorbike is the preferred vehicle for those who work as delivery riders or provide services on platforms allowing them to save more money over time.
It is important to note that the cost of the Honda CD 70 2024 has gone up considerably owing to currency depreciation and a rise in the price of cars in general as a result of the nation's economic situation.
In spite of all this, this motorbike is still among the most affordable transportation choices in the nation.
The Honda CD 70 2024 is now available in Pakistan for Rs. 157,000.
|Duration
|Installment
|3 Months Plan
|Rs52,700 (zero mark-up)
|6 Months Plan
|Rs26,300 (zero mark-up)
|9 Months Plan
|Rs20,465
|12 Months Plan
|Rs16,100
|18 Months Plan
|Rs11,700
|24 Months Plan
|Rs9,500
|36 Months Plan
|Rs7,300
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.