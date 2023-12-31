Honda CD 70 installment plans with zero markup January 2024

Honda CD 70 2024 is the best-selling motorbike in the nation, and Honda Atlas leads the local motorcycle market due to its reasonable price, dependability, and ease of maintenance.

If you're seeking to purchase a Honda CD 70 2024, several commercial banks are providing a simple, interest-free payment plan with 0% markup for a maximum of six months.

As an entry-level motorcycle with exceptional fuel efficiency and sufficient performance for a utility vehicle, the Honda CD 70 2024 continues to be one of the best-selling motorbikes in the local market.

Due to its easy maintenance and fuel efficiency, the motorbike is the preferred vehicle for those who work as delivery riders or provide services on platforms allowing them to save more money over time.

It is important to note that the cost of the Honda CD 70 2024 has gone up considerably owing to currency depreciation and a rise in the price of cars in general as a result of the nation's economic situation.

In spite of all this, this motorbike is still among the most affordable transportation choices in the nation.

Honda CD 70 2024 Price in Pakistan

The Honda CD 70 2024 is now available in Pakistan for Rs. 157,000.

Honda CD 70 2024 Installment Plan

Duration Installment 3 Months Plan Rs52,700 (zero mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs26,300 (zero mark-up) 9 Months Plan Rs20,465 12 Months Plan Rs16,100 18 Months Plan Rs11,700 24 Months Plan Rs9,500 36 Months Plan Rs7,300

*Above mentioned plan is with Bank Alflalah