IN PICTURES: Janhvi Kapoor looks smoking hot in body-hugging catsuit

Bollywood's gorgeous diva Janhvi Kapoor has the best present in stock to give her fans as "season's greetings."
The 26-year-old actress who hails from an influential family of actors and producers — herself the daughter of legendary Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor — inherited her mother's looks and is ready to dominate the Bollywood fraternity with her killer looks and impeccable acting skills, of course!
The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl famed actress has already stepped into the acting and fashion world, giving her millions of followers and critics a moodboard to take fashion inspiration from her oh-so-gorgeous looks on the 'gram! With all the luxury brands at her feet and facial features that turn heads, Kapoor easily takes the crown of the next fashion connoisseur from the newbies in B-Town!
With a knack of sharing stunning visual treats for her fans to obsess over, the Bawaal star once again left the internet infatuated.
Clad in body-hugging latex catsuit that accentuated Kapoor's breathtaking curves, the Mili star exuded sultry vibes. For her makeup, the Good Luck Jerry star opted a dewy nude glam paired with solid winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and wispy lashes.
“seasons greetings,” the star captioned the post, leaving her 23.3 million followers' jaws dropping.
While some social media users compared the diva to American socialite and social media celebrity, Kylie Jenner — in terms of looks and influence — others dropped comments hinting at how smitten they were with the ravishing look.
On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
