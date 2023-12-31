IN PICTURES: Janhvi Kapoor looks smoking hot in body-hugging catsuit

Bollywood's gorgeous diva Janhvi Kapoor has the best present in stock to give her fans as "season's greetings."

The 26-year-old actress who hails from an influential family of actors and producers — herself the daughter of legendary Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor — inherited her mother's looks and is ready to dominate the Bollywood fraternity with her killer looks and impeccable acting skills, of course!

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl famed actress has already stepped into the acting and fashion world, giving her millions of followers and critics a moodboard to take fashion inspiration from her oh-so-gorgeous looks on the 'gram! With all the luxury brands at her feet and facial features that turn heads, Kapoor easily takes the crown of the next fashion connoisseur from the newbies in B-Town!

With a knack of sharing stunning visual treats for her fans to obsess over, the Bawaal star once again left the internet infatuated.

Clad in body-hugging latex catsuit that accentuated Kapoor's breathtaking curves, the Mili star exuded sultry vibes. For her makeup, the Good Luck Jerry star opted a dewy nude glam paired with solid winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and wispy lashes.

“seasons greetings,” the star captioned the post, leaving her 23.3 million followers' jaws dropping.

While some social media users compared the diva to American socialite and social media celebrity, Kylie Jenner — in terms of looks and influence — others dropped comments hinting at how smitten they were with the ravishing look.

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh.