Search

Lifestyle

IN PICTURES: Janhvi Kapoor looks smoking hot in body-hugging catsuit

Noor Fatima
10:35 PM | 31 Dec, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Janhvi Kapoor (Instagram)

Bollywood's gorgeous diva Janhvi Kapoor has the best present in stock to give her fans as "season's greetings."

The 26-year-old actress who hails from an influential family of actors and producers — herself the daughter of legendary Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor — inherited her mother's looks and is ready to dominate the Bollywood fraternity with her killer looks and impeccable acting skills, of course!

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl famed actress has already stepped into the acting and fashion world, giving her millions of followers and critics a moodboard to take fashion inspiration from her oh-so-gorgeous looks on the 'gram! With all the luxury brands at her feet and facial features that turn heads, Kapoor easily takes the crown of the next fashion connoisseur from the newbies in B-Town!

With a knack of sharing stunning visual treats for her fans to obsess over, the Bawaal star once again left the internet infatuated.

Clad in body-hugging latex catsuit that accentuated Kapoor's breathtaking curves, the Mili star exuded sultry vibes. For her makeup, the Good Luck Jerry star opted a dewy nude glam paired with solid winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and wispy lashes.

“seasons greetings,” the star captioned the post, leaving her 23.3 million followers' jaws dropping.

While some social media users compared the diva to American socialite and social media celebrity, Kylie Jenner — in terms of looks and influence — others dropped comments hinting at how smitten they were with the ravishing look. 

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh.

Watch: Jhanvi Kapoor 'ignores' Shehnaaz Gill at event

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:48 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar shares new sizzling pictures from ‘Baths of Queen’

06:50 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Hira Umer draws flak for her bold beach pictures

09:59 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

IN PICTURES: Amina Sheikh spotted hanging out with Adnan Siddiqui, ...

09:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

IN PICTURES: 'Mannat Murad' famed Sana Nadir ties the knot

12:48 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Dur-e-Fishan stuns fans with latest pictures

08:50 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor slays in latest photoshoot

Advertisement

Latest

11:35 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Violators to face charges of attempted murder for aerial firing on New Year

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 31 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 31 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 31 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: