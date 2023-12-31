Is Mawra Hocane getting married? Instagram post piques curiosity among fans!

Is Lollywood having another celebrity wedding? Looks like Mawra Hocane could be the next bride in talks!

The acclaimed Pakistani actress and model, Hocane, has once again proven that she is the undisputed queen of the internet! With more than 8.2 million followers in the bank and an illustrious television and film career, Hocane has showcased her impeccable talent both in Bollywood and at home. But it is her social media presence that manages to turn heads more than anything!

Often leaving her fans curious with sneak peeks and updates with her ambiguous but fun Instagram posts and stories, the actress has tricked the audience many time, and it was no different this time either!

The Sammi famed actress has a knack for sharing wholesome and candid moments from her private and professional life — allowing her diehard fans to keep in touch with her — and her latest post served as an insight that not only managed to leave many in awe of her beauty, but also wondering if the Mein Bushra star is getting hitched.

Taking to Instagram, the Aahista Aahista star shared a set of pictures apparently from an engagement ceremony without dropping any hints and keeping netizens in the gray. Lo and behold, the Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya actress posted the images and they went viral, also giving netizens a fashion inspo for their next wedding dresses moodboard.

“and it’s begun [sic]” captioned the Sanam Teri Kasam star, leaving netizens wondering which and whose wedding festivities is the star referring to. In tandem, Hocane gave her loyal fandom a visual treat with her breathtaking pictures.

Clad in crepe pink colored kurti and gharara with silver embellishments, Hocane looked straight out of fairytales. The Kountry Love star paired pink and silver bangles and donned red nails to complement the look. Keeping her makeup light, Hocane let her striking facial features and infection smile do the talk!

Confused but taken away by Hocane's ethereal beauty, social media users dropped compliments for the diva in the comment section where some speculated that the star is getting engaged.

Actress Ghana Ali was also smitten by the Sabaat star's beauty and commented, “Prettiest.”

On the acting front, Hocane showcased her talent in a number of successful television serials including Maryam, Shareek-e-Hayat, Shadi Mubarak, Haasil, Sammi, Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Neem, and Nauroz to name a few.