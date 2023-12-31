Is Mawra Hocane getting married? Instagram post piques curiosity among fans!

Is Lollywood having another celebrity wedding? Looks like Mawra Hocane could be the next bride in talks!
The acclaimed Pakistani actress and model, Hocane, has once again proven that she is the undisputed queen of the internet! With more than 8.2 million followers in the bank and an illustrious television and film career, Hocane has showcased her impeccable talent both in Bollywood and at home. But it is her social media presence that manages to turn heads more than anything!
Often leaving her fans curious with sneak peeks and updates with her ambiguous but fun Instagram posts and stories, the actress has tricked the audience many time, and it was no different this time either!
The Sammi famed actress has a knack for sharing wholesome and candid moments from her private and professional life — allowing her diehard fans to keep in touch with her — and her latest post served as an insight that not only managed to leave many in awe of her beauty, but also wondering if the Mein Bushra star is getting hitched.
Taking to Instagram, the Aahista Aahista star shared a set of pictures apparently from an engagement ceremony without dropping any hints and keeping netizens in the gray. Lo and behold, the Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya actress posted the images and they went viral, also giving netizens a fashion inspo for their next wedding dresses moodboard.
“and it’s begun [sic]” captioned the Sanam Teri Kasam star, leaving netizens wondering which and whose wedding festivities is the star referring to. In tandem, Hocane gave her loyal fandom a visual treat with her breathtaking pictures.
Clad in crepe pink colored kurti and gharara with silver embellishments, Hocane looked straight out of fairytales. The Kountry Love star paired pink and silver bangles and donned red nails to complement the look. Keeping her makeup light, Hocane let her striking facial features and infection smile do the talk!
Confused but taken away by Hocane's ethereal beauty, social media users dropped compliments for the diva in the comment section where some speculated that the star is getting engaged.
Actress Ghana Ali was also smitten by the Sabaat star's beauty and commented, “Prettiest.”
On the acting front, Hocane showcased her talent in a number of successful television serials including Maryam, Shareek-e-Hayat, Shadi Mubarak, Haasil, Sammi, Aangan, Daasi, Sabaat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Neem, and Nauroz to name a few.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
