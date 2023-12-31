Islamabad Weather Update: Check complete forecast for federal capital here

Mainly cold, and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next twelve hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

In its fresh advisory, PMDs said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

Over the weekend, there is no chance of showers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid the chilly weather, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hit 5-6 at night.

Humidity was recorded at around 45 percent in the capital. Winds blew at 2-3km/h. UV Index was recorded at 2 that is low with visibility of around 2.5 km.

Islamabad Air Quality

As major cities are facing the worst air pollution, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 170 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Met Office said dense fog, and smog are likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is likely in upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Leh -08, Skardu -07, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Kalam, Kalat -04, Chitral and Srinagar -03.