Search

PakistanWeather

Islamabad Weather Update: Check complete forecast for federal capital here

Web Desk
02:49 PM | 31 Dec, 2023
Islamabad Weather Update: Check complete forecast for federal capital here
Source: File Photo

Mainly cold, and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next twelve hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

In its fresh advisory, PMDs said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

Over the weekend, there is no chance of showers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

Amid the chilly weather, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hit 5-6 at night.

Humidity was recorded at around 45 percent in the capital. Winds blew at 2-3km/h. UV Index was recorded at 2 that is low with visibility of around 2.5 km.

Islamabad Air Quality

As major cities are facing the worst air pollution, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 170 which is Very Unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Met Office said dense fog, and smog are likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is likely in upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in Pakistan

Leh -08, Skardu -07, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Kalam, Kalat -04, Chitral and Srinagar -03.

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of KP this week

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Cold, chilly weather predicted for Karachi

01:12 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Honda CG 125, 125s Gold Edition price update in Pakistan Jan 2024

11:43 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check today's forecast for twin ...

12:52 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of KP this ...

10:12 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Sections of Motorway M2, M3, and M4 closed amid heavy fog; Check ...

06:12 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Check draw results for govt Hajj scheme

Advertisement

Latest

03:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

PTI candidates approach Appellate Tribunals for review as third phase of elections starts today

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 31 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 31 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 31 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: