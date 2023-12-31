'KMC not KFC': Bilawal Bhutto’s latest slip of tongue leaves everyone in laughter

Pakistan’s former foreign minister and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has triggered another round of giggles on social media after a slip of tongue made by Oxford graduate in a recent public speech.
Known for hard hitting at rivals and making impassionate speeches, the Bhutto scion was caught in another blunder as he addressed one of his election rally.
As the country of 240 million is gearing up for a landmark election, politicians from PDM parties continue visiting city by city, doing rallies to woo voters.
Leaving the internet rolling with laughter while addressing the rally in Karachi, the young politician implied that resident of port city should vote for PPP to bring unanimous government in provincial and in centre.
While Bhutto intended to say KMC, Karachi Municipal Corporation, he said KFC- the famous food chain. ‘Provincial govt bhi apka, KFC bhi apka, federal bhi apka’, he is heard saying in a clip doing rounds online.
بارش آتا ہے تو پانی آتا ہے کہ بعد پیشِ خدمت ہے KFC 🤡 pic.twitter.com/g3HZyvyQjU— Fayyaz Shah (@RebelByThought) December 27, 2023
This is not the first time the son of the country’s first-ever female PM Benazir Bhutto made such blunder. He earlier said Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai, and it was all over the internet. His classical gaffe ‘Jab Barish Aata Hai Tou Paani Aata Hai’, also remained among the list, giving more and more content to trolls.
As the country heads to polls, the PPP leader is contesting from Lahore's NA-138 constituency, a stronghold of the PML-N. Besides his hometown, Bilawal nomination papers from NA-127 have also been passed.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
