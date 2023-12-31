'KMC not KFC': Bilawal Bhutto’s latest slip of tongue leaves everyone in laughter

Pakistan’s former foreign minister and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has triggered another round of giggles on social media after a slip of tongue made by Oxford graduate in a recent public speech.

Known for hard hitting at rivals and making impassionate speeches, the Bhutto scion was caught in another blunder as he addressed one of his election rally.

As the country of 240 million is gearing up for a landmark election, politicians from PDM parties continue visiting city by city, doing rallies to woo voters.

Leaving the internet rolling with laughter while addressing the rally in Karachi, the young politician implied that resident of port city should vote for PPP to bring unanimous government in provincial and in centre.

While Bhutto intended to say KMC, Karachi Municipal Corporation, he said KFC- the famous food chain. ‘Provincial govt bhi apka, KFC bhi apka, federal bhi apka’, he is heard saying in a clip doing rounds online.

بارش آتا ہے تو پانی آتا ہے کہ بعد پیشِ خدمت ہے KFC 🤡 pic.twitter.com/g3HZyvyQjU — Fayyaz Shah (@RebelByThought) December 27, 2023

This is not the first time the son of the country’s first-ever female PM Benazir Bhutto made such blunder. He earlier said Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai, and it was all over the internet. His classical gaffe ‘Jab Barish Aata Hai Tou Paani Aata Hai’, also remained among the list, giving more and more content to trolls.

As the country heads to polls, the PPP leader is contesting from Lahore's NA-138 constituency, a stronghold of the PML-N. Besides his hometown, Bilawal nomination papers from NA-127 have also been passed.