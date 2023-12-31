Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan resigns as Pakistan Olympic Association president

Lieutenant General (retired) Arif Hasan has stepped down as the president of Pakistan Olympic Association after remaining in office for over 19 years.

Arif is in USA for the last many days for his treatment.

He confirmed in his resignation letter addressed to members of POA’s Executive Committee that he has decided to step aside due to his health.

“I am writing to formally resign as the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, effective January 1, 2024,” Hasan wrote in the letter, dated December 28, 2023.

“The decision to step aside is not one I have taken lightly. It is borne out of the necessity to balance my health and well-being with the demands of leading such a dynamic and impactful organisation. Hope you will understand and respect this decision of mine,” he added.

“I assure you that I earnestly desire a smooth transition to ensure the continuity of our excellent work. It is my sincere wish that POA continues to thrive and excel, building on the solid foundation we have established together,” he noted.

Hasan, who was first named as head of organising committee of South Asian Games in 2002, was first elected to the office of POA in 2004. He was then elected for next four consecutive terms.

Following Hasan’s resignation, the POA’s Executive Committee is now likely to appoint an interim president till the next elections.

Sources believe that the next elections to elect a new POA president will held only after the Paris Olympics 2024.