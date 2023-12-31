Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23 begins with flurry of events

LAHORE – The Punjabi literature festival Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23 is being held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (Pilac) in recognition of the services of Prof Ali Arshad Mir.
The key feature of the first day was the Lal Band performance and folk night where music maestros Ali Imran Shaukat, Ahmad Ali & Husnain Ali mesmerized the audience with the performance and energetic dance performances by Tanvir and Ali Abbas the night too.
The visitors showed interest in the display of traditional events like All Pakistan Punjabi Mushaira, Classes Nationalism & Future of Punjabi Films, and sufi night.
Several literary sessions are planned to be held for two day festival including Punjab's bourgeoisie and proletariat writer, Media Imperialism & Punjabi Writer.
Several other sessions including Travelogue History & Craft Emergence, and Punjabi Unity, Political & Linguistic Aspects are set to be slated in the country’s cultural capital.
Guests and fans from all corners of the Punjab province participated in the fair.
Besides the literary sessions, several notables were awarded with honors. Those who bagged awards in literature categories were Parveen Sajil, Sabi Ali Sabir, Imran Sahar, Hameed Razi, Dr.Nighat Khursheed, Dr.Ayub, Iqbal Beehl, and Neelam Ahmad Bashir.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
