Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23 begins with flurry of events

LAHORE – The Punjabi literature festival Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23 is being held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (Pilac) in recognition of the services of Prof Ali Arshad Mir.

The key feature of the first day was the Lal Band performance and folk night where music maestros Ali Imran Shaukat, Ahmad Ali & Husnain Ali mesmerized the audience with the performance and energetic dance performances by Tanvir and Ali Abbas the night too.

The visitors showed interest in the display of traditional events like All Pakistan Punjabi Mushaira, Classes Nationalism & Future of Punjabi Films, and sufi night.

Several literary sessions are planned to be held for two day festival including Punjab's bourgeoisie and proletariat writer, Media Imperialism & Punjabi Writer.

Several other sessions including Travelogue History & Craft Emergence, and Punjabi Unity, Political & Linguistic Aspects are set to be slated in the country’s cultural capital.

Guests and fans from all corners of the Punjab province participated in the fair.

Besides the literary sessions, several notables were awarded with honors. Those who bagged awards in literature categories were Parveen Sajil, Sabi Ali Sabir, Imran Sahar, Hameed Razi, Dr.Nighat Khursheed, Dr.Ayub, Iqbal Beehl, and Neelam Ahmad Bashir.