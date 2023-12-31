Search

New Zealand welcomes 2024 while rest of the world prepares for New Year

Web Desk
11:17 PM | 31 Dec, 2023
New Zealand welcomes 2024 while rest of the world prepares for New Year
New Year's festivities began in New Zealand on Sunday (today), as the country got ready to welcome 2024. Excited spectators flocked to see an amazing fireworks show from the Auckland Sky Tower and the Harbour Bridge of the capital city.

New Zealand is among the earliest countries to greet the New Year. But according to National Geographic, Kiritimati Island in Kiribati, popularly referred to as Christmas Island, is the first territory to greet the new year, thus it is not the first nation to do so.

At 10 GMT, or 3:00 PM, the Island welcomed 2024 earlier in the day in accordance with Pakistan Standard Timing (PST), and New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and South Korea followed suit.

The world is divided into 24 major time zones, thus New Year's festivities will extend all day. The island states of American Samoa and Niue, which are situated in the South Pacific southwest of Kiribati, will be the last to greet 2024.

Pakistan bans New Year’s celebration in solidarity with Palestinians amid Gaza war

Web Desk

