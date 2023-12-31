Pakistan to announce January 2024 petrol prices today: Check all details here

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are set to be changed from tomorrow as interim government is set to announce new prices for the upcoming fortnight.
Reports in local media suggest that new petrol prices in Pakistan will remain same. It also hinted at marginal drop in petrol prices, ranging from 90 to 98 paisas.
Inflation hit Pakistanis may not witness double-digit reduction in petrol price as compared to previous nights.
Meanwhile, diesel prices may experience a surge of about Rs1 - Rs1.30 per litre.
Kakar led government is slated to announce the official notification for new petrol and diesel prices tonight, and the new rates will into effect from Monday, January 1st, 2024.
In recent weeks, crude oil prices saw no major reduction amd the exchange rate between the US dollar (USD) and the Pakistani rupee (PKR) alson remained stable.
As of late Dec, the petrol is being sold at Rs267.34 per litre while High Speed Diesel is available at Rs276.21.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
