Pakistan to announce January 2024 petrol prices today: Check all details here

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are set to be changed from tomorrow as interim government is set to announce new prices for the upcoming fortnight.

Reports in local media suggest that new petrol prices in Pakistan will remain same. It also hinted at marginal drop in petrol prices, ranging from 90 to 98 paisas.

Inflation hit Pakistanis may not witness double-digit reduction in petrol price as compared to previous nights.

Meanwhile, diesel prices may experience a surge of about Rs1 - Rs1.30 per litre.

Kakar led government is slated to announce the official notification for new petrol and diesel prices tonight, and the new rates will into effect from Monday, January 1st, 2024.

In recent weeks, crude oil prices saw no major reduction amd the exchange rate between the US dollar (USD) and the Pakistani rupee (PKR) alson remained stable.

As of late Dec, the petrol is being sold at Rs267.34 per litre while High Speed Diesel is available at Rs276.21.