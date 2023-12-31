Pakistani forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR

QUETTA – Security forces in Pakistan eliminated five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in southwestern Balochistan province, the army’s media wing said.

A statement issued by ISPR said five militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district.

Armed forces conducted operation on the night of Dec 30 and Dec 31 over the reported presence of terrorists, and the raid prompted an intense exchange of fire between Pakistani forces and militants.

During the intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were eliminated. Military’s media wing said insurgents' hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered during the IBO.

Security forces said a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate other militants in the region.

ISPE reiterated its determination to thwart attempts to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Pakistan is reeling from a fresh wave of terrorism, with KP and Balochistan, the two region neighboring Afghanistan, remaining the worst affected areas with militants' safe havens.