Passing out ceremony of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets held in Karachi

KARACHI – The commissioning parade of cadets of the 120th Midshipmen was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday.

Cadets from foreign countries like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were also among the graduating cadets.

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the passing out ceremony as chief guest.

In a statement, Pakistan Navy said 60 cadets from Pakistan, 27 from Saudi Arabia and one from Bahrain were in the passing out contingent.

The naval chief also addressed the ceremony, heaping praise on parents of cadets for instilling a spirit in their children to serve their nations.

CNS also commended the Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality training and expressed his hope that cadets from friendly countries trained at PNA will serve as our brand ambassadors to enhance bonds of endearment and affinity.

He further advised cadets to combat a new dimension of warfare, which was the use of social media for disinformation.