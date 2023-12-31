Search

PakistanPakistan General ElectionsTop News

PTI candidates approach Appellate Tribunals for review as third phase of elections starts today

03:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2023
PTI candidates approach Appellate Tribunals for review as third phase of elections starts today

LAHORE – At least 3,345 candidates faced rejection of nomination papers and now it’s time to make appeals against Returning officers’ decision.

Pakistan is heading toward its general elections that are slated to be held in February. During the second phase of elections, returning officers stumped the majority of PTI candidates across Pakistan pointing out errors in papers.

Those who faced rejection of nomination papers were no lesser-known politicians but political bigwigs including former PM Imran Khan, his second-in-line Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zain Qureshi and Meherbano Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Saeed, Parvez Elahi, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Hammad Azhar and many others.

As next phase of general elections starts today, beleaguered PTI will make review appeals till January 3 before appellate tribunals.

In next phases, Election Commission will share revised list of candidates from January 11 and candidates will be allotted electoral symbols.

As PTI remains in dire straits, Election Commission approved nomination papers of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif, IPP patron-in-chief Jehangir Tareen, PPP leaders.

Setback for PTI as Imran Khan's nomination papers from Lahore, Mianwali rejected

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:05 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

PTI activist Sanam Javed arrested again

05:41 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Setback for PTI as Imran Khan's nomination papers from Lahore, ...

02:22 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

ECP files appeal against PHC’s ruling to take 'bat' from PTI

11:43 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check today's forecast for twin ...

11:12 AM | 29 Dec, 2023

IHC allows Imran Khan to hold election meetings with PTI leaders

05:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Top military brass assures of extending support to ECP for General ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

PTI candidates approach Appellate Tribunals for review as third phase of elections starts today

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 31 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 31 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 31 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: