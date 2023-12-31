PTI candidates approach Appellate Tribunals for review as third phase of elections starts today

LAHORE – At least 3,345 candidates faced rejection of nomination papers and now it’s time to make appeals against Returning officers’ decision.

Pakistan is heading toward its general elections that are slated to be held in February. During the second phase of elections, returning officers stumped the majority of PTI candidates across Pakistan pointing out errors in papers.

Those who faced rejection of nomination papers were no lesser-known politicians but political bigwigs including former PM Imran Khan, his second-in-line Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zain Qureshi and Meherbano Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Saeed, Parvez Elahi, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Hammad Azhar and many others.

As next phase of general elections starts today, beleaguered PTI will make review appeals till January 3 before appellate tribunals.

In next phases, Election Commission will share revised list of candidates from January 11 and candidates will be allotted electoral symbols.

As PTI remains in dire straits, Election Commission approved nomination papers of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif, IPP patron-in-chief Jehangir Tareen, PPP leaders.