South Korea launches Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

SEOUL - South Korea has announced the launch of a new digital nomad visa, set to commence on January 1, 2024, aiming to cater to the growing trend of remote work and freelancers.

The visa allows foreign residents to stay in South Korea for up to two years while continuing their employment from their home country.

The Justice Ministry highlighted the need for this visa, emphasizing the rising popularity of the "workcation" trend among foreigners. Previously, foreigners had to acquire tourist visas or stay for less than 90 days without a visa for workcations. However, this new system enables employees and employers from overseas firms to tour and work remotely in Korea for an extended period.

Interested digital nomads must submit the required documents to the Korean embassy in their respective countries. Eligibility criteria include proving an annual income of approximately USD 65,000, a minimum of one year's experience in their field, and at least 18 years of age.

Additional documents validating employment status, criminal record details, and private health insurance (coverage of at least 100 million won) are mandatory. Another advantage of this visa is that the visa holders can bring their spouses and dependents below 18 years of age.

The initial visa period allows a one-year stay with the option to extend for another year. This system is undergoing a trial phase, with the government set to evaluate its success for potential permanent implementation.

Foreigners currently in South Korea under short-term tourist visas (B-1, B-2, and C-3) are eligible to apply for this digital nomad visa. However, the authorities have not allowed Digital Nomad visa holders to apply for job within South Korea.