Three terrorists killed, Pakistani soldier martyred in clashes near Afghan border

08:49 PM | 31 Dec, 2023
Naik Abdul Rauf
Source: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed and a soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred in two incidents of terrorism near the Pak-Afghan border.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first incident occurred on Sunday when security forces detected the movement of three terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Batwar, Bajaur district.

After an exchange of fire, all three terrorists were neutralised, and security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the eliminated militants. 

In a second incident on the night of December 30/31, terrorists from inside Afghanistan targeted a Pakistani border post in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan district. In response, Pakistani troops retaliated effectively, causing considerable losses to the attackers.

Naik Abdul Rauf, a 31-year-old resident of Rahim Yar Khan district, fought gallantly but succumbed to his injuries, embracing martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

“Pakistan has consistently urged the Interim Afghan Government to enhance border management on their side of the border,” the ISPR said, emphasising that Afghan Taliban must fulfill its obligations to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for carrying out acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

11:35 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Violators to face charges of attempted murder for aerial firing on New Year

