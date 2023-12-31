Top Google searches made by Pakistanis in 2023

As we approach 2024, let's take a look back at 2023 and find out which stars from across the globe have managed to pique Pakistanis' interest throughout the year!
The popular search engine, Google, annually shares a detail of top searches made by netizens from each country, and Pakistanis are among some of the most curious and fun people
This year, stars from all walks of life managed to rank in Pakistan's top Google searches. Find out who took the top spot!
Number 1
Hareem Shah
The Pakistani TikTok and social media star is the undisputed queen of internet for a reason and took the top spot, thanks to her unfiltered statements and online presence.
Number 2
Aliza Saher
Following the list is another upcoming social media celebrity and YouTube Vlogger Aliza Saher.
Number 3
Tiger Shroff
The Indian actor ranked at the third spot on the list owing to his illustrious career in Bollywood.
Number 4
Abdullah Shafiq
Shafiq ranked fourth on the list, and is a Pakistani cricketer who plays across all formats. He is a right-handed top-order batsman, and plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.
Number 5
Usman Khan
At number 5 stands Usman Khan, a brilliant Pakistani cricketer. He is right handed Pakistani batsman plays for PSL in Quetta Gladiator and Multan Sultans.
Number 6
Anwar Ul Haq Kakkar
Kakkar stands at the sixth spot. He is currently the acting Pakistani Prime Minister in the care-taker government. Kakkar belongs to Balochistan.
Number 7
Glen Maxwell
An Aussie cricketer, Glenn James Maxwell began his cricket career in 2012. His recent performance in winning innings of the World Cup 2023 prompted him to further international stardom.
Number 8
Shubman Gill
At number 8 is Shubman Gill, a young Indian cricketer who plays in all the three formats.
Number 9
Saud Shakeel
Shakeel is a young Pakistani cricketer who made his international and ODI debut for the Pakistan cricket team in July 2021. In July 2023, he became the first Pakistani batsman to score a Test double century in Sri Lanka against the host.
Number 10
Haseeb Ullah Khan
An extraordinary Pakistani cricketer, Khan plays for Balochistan in domestic cricket and for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
