Search

Top ListsViral

Top Google searches made by Pakistanis in 2023

Noor Fatima
11:54 PM | 31 Dec, 2023
Top Google searches made by Pakistanis in 2023

As we approach 2024, let's take a look back at 2023 and find out which stars from across the globe have managed to pique Pakistanis' interest throughout the year!

The popular search engine, Google, annually shares a detail of top searches made by netizens from each country, and Pakistanis are among some of the most curious and fun people 

This year, stars from all walks of life managed to rank in Pakistan's top Google searches. Find out who took the top spot!

Number 1

Hareem Shah

The Pakistani TikTok and social media star is the undisputed queen of internet for a reason and took the top spot, thanks to her unfiltered statements and online presence.

Number 2

Aliza Saher

Following the list is another upcoming social media celebrity and YouTube Vlogger Aliza Saher.

Number 3

Tiger Shroff

The Indian actor ranked at the third spot on the list owing to his illustrious career in Bollywood.

Number 4

Abdullah Shafiq

Shafiq ranked fourth on the list, and is a Pakistani cricketer who plays across all formats. He is a right-handed top-order batsman, and plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

Number 5

Usman Khan

At number 5 stands Usman Khan, a brilliant Pakistani cricketer. He is right handed Pakistani batsman plays for PSL in Quetta Gladiator and Multan Sultans.

Number 6

Anwar Ul Haq Kakkar

Kakkar stands at the sixth spot. He is currently the acting Pakistani Prime Minister in the care-taker government. Kakkar belongs to Balochistan.

Number 7 

Glen Maxwell

An Aussie cricketer, Glenn James Maxwell began his cricket career in 2012. His recent performance in winning innings of the World Cup 2023 prompted him to further international stardom.

Number 8

Shubman Gill

At number 8 is Shubman Gill, a young Indian cricketer who plays in all the three formats. 

Number 9

Saud Shakeel

Shakeel is a young Pakistani cricketer who made his international and ODI debut for the Pakistan cricket team in July 2021. In July 2023, he became the first Pakistani batsman to score a Test double century in Sri Lanka against the host.

Number 10

Haseeb Ullah Khan

An extraordinary Pakistani cricketer, Khan plays for Balochistan in domestic cricket and for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:35 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Famous People Who Passed Away in 2023

08:59 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Celebrity weddings in 2023

09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Shafina Shah: Meet Ms. Pakistan World 2023 who starred in Bollywood's ...

10:59 AM | 7 Dec, 2023

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023

09:44 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Twitter explodes with memes as Australia break billion hearts in ...

05:35 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s Erica Robin wins hearts but remains uncrowned at Miss ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:54 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Top Google searches made by Pakistanis in 2023

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 31 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 31 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 31 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: