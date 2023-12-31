Search

Immigration

UN body declares Pakistan as 'best performing' in tourism

Web Desk
07:07 PM | 31 Dec, 2023
UN body declares Pakistan as 'best performing' in tourism

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has bagged the distinction of being the ‘best-performing destination’ in terms of tourism during the first nine months of 2023.

The distinction was confirmed in the latest ‘World Tourism Barometer’ published by the World Tourism Organisation of the United Nations that emerged over the weekend.

As far as the statistics are confirmed, Pakistan made a remarkable 92 per cent recovery to pre-Covid levels in 2023, as the country experienced a 115 per cent surge in foreign tourist arrivals compared to the previous year.

The WTO Tourism Barometer also highlighted other spots like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Turkiye and Romania as best performing while Egypt and Serbia were at the bottom of the destination countries list.

The latest barometer findings reveal a notable recovery in international tourism, with a reported rebound of 87 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels from January to September 2023. During this period, approximately 975 million tourists embarked on international travel, marking a significant 38 percent surge from the same months in 2022, though it was still 13 percent fewer compared to 2019 figures when the travel restrictions were not in place.

Projections indicate a potential surge in international tourism receipts, anticipated to hit $1.4 trillion in 2023, amounting to approximately 93 percent of the $1.5 trillion earned by destinations in 2019.

Notably, the Middle East emerged as a frontrunner in relative recovery among regions, boasting a 20 percent increase in arrivals above pre-pandemic levels. Europe, identified as the world's largest destination region, successfully reached 94 percent of its pre-pandemic levels, primarily supported by strong intra-regional demand.

Africa also performed well in terms of numbers and demonstrated a significant bounce-back, reclaiming 92 percent of pre-crisis visitor numbers during the nine months, while the Americas attained 88 percent, Dawn News reported.

Asia and the Pacific region witnessed a recovery of merely 62 percent of pre-pandemic levels. The overall international arrivals are expected to soar to 1.3 billion in 2023.

Commenting on the distinction bagged by Pakistan, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Aftab Rana said Pakistan stands as a beacon in tourism resurgence, showcasing its potential on the global stage, attributing this success to the concerted efforts in tourism promotion. 

Moreover, Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah congratulated the PTDC team and industry partners for the distinction and wished for better performance next year. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:28 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Pakistan closes Hajj registration under Sponsorship Scheme with ...

09:25 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Venice limits tourists group size to discourage mass tourism

10:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

40 flights affected as dense fog chokes air travel in Pakistan

06:57 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Canada pledges $21 million to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan

06:26 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Chinese embassy announces fingerprint exemption for Pakistan: These ...

05:02 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Pakistan's three major airports to install e-gates for swift ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:49 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Passing out ceremony of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets held in Karachi

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 31 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 31 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 31 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,542

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: