UN body declares Pakistan as 'best performing' in tourism

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has bagged the distinction of being the ‘best-performing destination’ in terms of tourism during the first nine months of 2023.

The distinction was confirmed in the latest ‘World Tourism Barometer’ published by the World Tourism Organisation of the United Nations that emerged over the weekend.

As far as the statistics are confirmed, Pakistan made a remarkable 92 per cent recovery to pre-Covid levels in 2023, as the country experienced a 115 per cent surge in foreign tourist arrivals compared to the previous year.

The WTO Tourism Barometer also highlighted other spots like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Turkiye and Romania as best performing while Egypt and Serbia were at the bottom of the destination countries list.

The latest barometer findings reveal a notable recovery in international tourism, with a reported rebound of 87 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels from January to September 2023. During this period, approximately 975 million tourists embarked on international travel, marking a significant 38 percent surge from the same months in 2022, though it was still 13 percent fewer compared to 2019 figures when the travel restrictions were not in place.

Projections indicate a potential surge in international tourism receipts, anticipated to hit $1.4 trillion in 2023, amounting to approximately 93 percent of the $1.5 trillion earned by destinations in 2019.

Notably, the Middle East emerged as a frontrunner in relative recovery among regions, boasting a 20 percent increase in arrivals above pre-pandemic levels. Europe, identified as the world's largest destination region, successfully reached 94 percent of its pre-pandemic levels, primarily supported by strong intra-regional demand.

Africa also performed well in terms of numbers and demonstrated a significant bounce-back, reclaiming 92 percent of pre-crisis visitor numbers during the nine months, while the Americas attained 88 percent, Dawn News reported.

Asia and the Pacific region witnessed a recovery of merely 62 percent of pre-pandemic levels. The overall international arrivals are expected to soar to 1.3 billion in 2023.

Commenting on the distinction bagged by Pakistan, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Aftab Rana said Pakistan stands as a beacon in tourism resurgence, showcasing its potential on the global stage, attributing this success to the concerted efforts in tourism promotion.

Moreover, Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah congratulated the PTDC team and industry partners for the distinction and wished for better performance next year.