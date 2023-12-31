Violators to face charges of attempted murder for aerial firing on New Year

The head of police in Karachi issued a warning to the public on Sunday, stating that anyone found guilty of aerial firing will face attempted murder charges on New Year's Eve aerial.

In an interview with a local media station, Additional Inspector General Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind stated that attempts to kill will be charged along with those engaged in the New Year's Eve aerial firing.

During this year's Independence Day festivities in Karachi, aerial shooting resulted in at least two fatalities and over 80 injuries on August 14.

AIG Rind also gave fellow officers orders to arrest drunk drivers and dangerous drivers in light of New Year's Eve, particularly DIG Iqbal Dara, the chief of traffic police.

In addition, there are orders prohibiting the carrying of weapons and their exhibition within the city, along with guidelines for apprehending those engaged in aerial fire.

A high-level conference was held at the Central Police Office in Karachi to assess the security situation before to the annual celebration night, which was chaired by Sindh Inspector General Riffat Mukhtar Raja.