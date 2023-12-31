WATCH — Aymen Saleem gives electric performance at her Mehendi, Lollywood stars cheer in audience

Up-and-coming Pakistani actress Aymen Saleem is now a married woman, and the internet is gushing over the bride's killer dance performance at her Mehendi event.

Saleem, who hails from a family of icons, is the niece of Pakistan pop princess Nazia Hassan, and daughter of former Pakistani cricketer Saleem Yousaf. She is an actress par excellence and is continuing the legacy of her family.

The young star has carved herself niche in the entertainment industry with her impeccable acting skills in television series Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa and Paristan.

The newlywed diva has stolen the spotlight with her electric performances on the remix of the evergreen song Afreen Afreen originally sung by legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Saleem looked breathtaking in her mermaid lehenga with a long tail and paired with a short blouse donning a deep backline.

Stars from the constellation of the entertainment fraternity were also in attendance cheering for the Paristan actress. From Shehzad Sheikh to Kinza Hashmi and Javeria Saud, stars graced the luxurious event.