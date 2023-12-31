WATCH — Farhan Saeed invites B Praak to Pakistan

Pakistani singer turned actor Farhan Saeed went up on the stage and swooned the audience with his soulful rendition of Mann Bharya but more than the onlookers, Saeed stunned B Praak — the original singer!

With his powerful vocals and spot on notes, the Suno Chanda star is an all rounder, making the Indian Punjabi singer a fan of himself.

Saeed recently attended Praak's concert in Dubai with many other stars — from Bollywood and Lollywood in attendance — and managed to steal the spotlight with his kind gesture and melodious voice. Alongside Saeed were Mehwish Hayat, Salman Iqbal, Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun and Humayun Saeed attending the event. Prince star Vivek Oberoi was also at the event.

The Sajni singer also invited the Mastaani crooner to Pakistan as a gesture of brotherly love between the singers across borders.

On the music front, Saeed's discography recently saw the addition of many chartbusters including Koi Rokay Na Mujhe, Rab Rakha, Dekh Tera Kya/Latthay Di Chaadar, Thodi Der, Dil Hua Panchi, Musafir, Haari Haari, Suno Chanda, Baliyay, Pyaar Sufiyana, and Na Cher Malangaan Nu.

Praak, on the other hands, recently released Dhoke Pyaar Ke, Roohedaariyaan, Kya Hota, and Tujhe Yaad Naa Meri Aayi 2 including others.