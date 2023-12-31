Winter vacations for KP schools students extended till Jan 7

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a week-long extension in the winter vacations for all schools in the region.

The provincial administration announced winter break till January 7, 2024, due to training programme of teachers for elections other than extreme cold in the region.

A notification issued in this regard said educational institutions will remain closed in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, and surrounding areas due to teachers' elections training and the prevailing cold weather conditions.

It said schools will now resume classes on Monday, January 8, 2024.

KP followed Punjab government as Naqvi led government extended winter vacations.

The School Education Department ordered all schools in the region to observe additional winter vacation from January 1 to January 9.