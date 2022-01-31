Petrol price likely to cross Rs150 per litre in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – For the first time in the history of the country, the petrol price is expected to cross Rs150 per litre amid soaring prices of crude oil in the international market.

Reports in local media said consumers could face a surge between Rs5-10 per litre as the federal government is set to announce new prices for the next fortnight on Monday (today).

The ex-depot price of petrol currently stands at Rs147.83 per litre and that of HSD at Rs144.62 per litre while Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs5.50 per litre, per reports.

A surge of Rs7 has been recommended for diesel while Rs9.50 increase has been recommended for the kerosene oil price.

The decision is being taken because of higher international oil prices and the application of an additional petroleum levy (PL), per reports.

The recent surge comes following the rising trend in the international market. Brent oil has touched its highest level in seven years which was nearly $90 per barrel. The surge in the international market will certainly impact Pakistan and the prices of petroleum products here may skyrocket in the coming months.