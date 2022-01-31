PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators need 175 runs to win against Multan Sultans

KARACHI – Shan Masood’s impressive batting helped Multan Sultans to set a target of 175 runs for Quetta Gladiators in an ongoing match of the seventh edition of the tournament at the National Stadium Karachi today.

Opener Shan Masood scored 88 runs, covering the loss after Mohmmad Rizwan was sent to the pavilion by Mohammd Hasnain for the duck.

Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw made 21 runs each while Tim David made an unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, taking the total above 170 mark.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first against Sultans in a game of the seventh edition of the tournament as they clash against Quetta Gladiators today at the National Stadium Karachi.

Sultans have been the top team so far in the Pakistan Super League as they have managed to win both games played so far. Led by the pint-sized wicketkeeper-batsman with a dynamite game the team upstaged both Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in their initial games.

In the previous clash, they managed to chase down a staggering target of 206 in 19.4 overs. Rizwan and Shan Masood stitched a 150-run partnership for the opening wicket and helped the team cross the finishing line.

Meanwhile, three players of Multan Sultans, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, and Dominic Drakes were named in the white-ball squad against India, so they won't be available to represent Sultans this year. Johnson Charles, selected as a partial replacement, will now be part of the entire PSL for Sultans.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz-led Gladiators made a superb comeback when they outclassed Karachi Kings by eight wickets in their second show on Saturday.

Youngblood Naseem Shah (5-20) bowled with sting and Kings were all gone for 113. Ahsan Ali completed the second successive fifty for the squad. Bowling has been the strong area of Quetta with the pace-trio of Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain.

In eight games between the two teams in the PSL, Quetta bagged four games while Sultans won three. One match was abandoned. Experts said toss will be crucial in today’s game as the dew factor will remain the concern for both teams amid floodlights.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah