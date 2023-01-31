Search

Ayesha Omar wishes actors were getting 'only a percentage' of revenue earned by 'Bulbulay'

Noor Fatima 11:14 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Ayesha Omar wishes actors were getting 'only a percentage' of revenue earned by 'Bulbulay'

Pakistani drama industry's quintessential sitcom, Bulbalay, has cemented itself among the most-watched cult classic dramas with a star-studded cast.

Produced by Lollywood actor Nabeel, who also features as the lead actor, Bulbulay aired in 2009. The family sitcom has had 201 episodes released as part of season 2. The drama features Nabeel as Nabeel (Mumtaz's son), Ayesha Omar as ''Khoobsurat'' (Nabeel's wife), Mehmood Aslam as Mehmood Sahab and Hina Dilpazeer as Mumtaz (Momo).  

With millions of fans all around the world, Bulbulay has undoubtedly propelled the actors into stardom and amassed a huge revenue.

Most recently, actress Ayesha Omar, who is also a pivotal part of the show, expressed her wish to receive a portion of the hefty amount of the revenue that the drama serial generates annually.

With 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube, Bulbulay earns PKR 2 million every year.

The Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan star excitedly stated, "If only a percentage of that revenue was coming to us actors too."             

On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal and Money Back Guarantee.    

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

