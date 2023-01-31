Ayesha Omar wishes actors were getting 'only a percentage' of revenue earned by 'Bulbulay'

Pakistani drama industry's quintessential sitcom, Bulbalay, has cemented itself among the most-watched cult classic dramas with a star-studded cast.
Produced by Lollywood actor Nabeel, who also features as the lead actor, Bulbulay aired in 2009. The family sitcom has had 201 episodes released as part of season 2. The drama features Nabeel as Nabeel (Mumtaz's son), Ayesha Omar as ''Khoobsurat'' (Nabeel's wife), Mehmood Aslam as Mehmood Sahab and Hina Dilpazeer as Mumtaz (Momo).
With millions of fans all around the world, Bulbulay has undoubtedly propelled the actors into stardom and amassed a huge revenue.
Most recently, actress Ayesha Omar, who is also a pivotal part of the show, expressed her wish to receive a portion of the hefty amount of the revenue that the drama serial generates annually.
With 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube, Bulbulay earns PKR 2 million every year.
The Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan star excitedly stated, "If only a percentage of that revenue was coming to us actors too."
On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal and Money Back Guarantee.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
