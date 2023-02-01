Engagement pictures of Saba Faisal's son go viral

With a decade-long career and millions of fans, Lollywood actress Saba Faisal is the center of attention anytime she's out and about. Being one of the most sought-after social media figures, Faisal keeps her fans updated about her life, sharing bitter-sweet moments oftentimes.

Most recently, the Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family actress posted pictures from her son Arsalan Faisal's engagement and dholki functions.

The auspicious occasion's pictures have been doing rounds on the internet with the Shehnai actor oozing elegance and his star family looking happier than ever.

The event was also attended by Faisal's son, Salman Faisal, with whom she had a verbal altercation online. Putting aside their differences, the family came together to celebrate Arsalan's new chapter in life.

